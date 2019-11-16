Ugandan Socialite Zari Hassan Takes Jibes At “Hating” Tanzanians

Entrepreneur cum socialite Zari Hassan has for the umpteenth time told off naysayers especially majirani, in this case Tanzanians.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the dashing mother of five explained why she has braces despite the fact that she might be too old to have them.

Zari said that it did not matter how old she was, she is just trying to live her best life without minding what others have to say about her.

“About some years ago I started wearing my braces. ‘Majirani’ said i was too old its for kids below 15 (talk about ushamba, wanajifanya wajuaji yet they dont know sh***🙄🙄…🤣🤣). Anyways next month I’ll be taking out my braces and whitening my teeth, thanks to my orthodontist (I know majirani, it’s hard to pronounce),” she wrote as she took a shot at the majirani.

The Brooklyn College director further stated that one is responsible for their happiness and should not therefore let others dictate their way of life.

“Moral of the story, dont let pple decide how you live your life, do what you want, what suits you, your lifestyle and so on coz you and you alone is living your life when the Lord calls that day. It’s you alone and non of these social media doctors, teachers, lawyers, life advisors will bail you,” she continued.

A fan then asked her to stop taking shots at an entire nation because, well, some people in the East African country still had love for her.

“…Zari please find it in your heart to separate your hate for watandalez and the rest of Tanzania, we love you,” a Mrs Lema said.

To which the boss lady responded, “The people I’m referring to know themselves. No need to feel bad. Kina carry my ushuuzi and the likes. So relax.”

Zari was a few years ago involved with Bongo Star Diamond Platnumz. They were blessed with two children and it was downhill from there.

They have since then traded accusations including Diamond’s absence in their children’s lives; physically and financially.

