KMTC Student, Boyfriend Arrested For Faking Abduction, Demanding Sh20,000 Ransom

A Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) student was on Friday evening arrested by DCI detectives for faking her abduction.

The 19 year old girl was apprehended at the Thika Road Mall (TRM) alongside her boyfriend.

The teenager is said to have contacted her brother demanding that he sends Sh20,000 to her phone, a request he agreed to.

Immediately after depositing the “ransom”, her phone was switched off.

“The brother immediately sent the money to her phone after which the phone was switched off,” the DCI said.

Later, her boyfriend was contacted and asked to report to the nearest police station to record a statement regarding the abduction.

It is then that she switched on her phone and contacted her mother.

“The lady immediately switched on her phone & called the mother saying she had just been dropped at Galleria Mall in Karen. Upon arrest, it was established that the Sh20,000 was still in her Mpesa account,” DCI added.

