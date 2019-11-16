Another Kenyan Student in US Rose Chebii Found Dead

A woman with Kenyan roots was on Monday found dead in the Intracoastal Waterway in St. Augustine, Florida, United States.

Rose Chebii, born of a Kenyan father and American mother, is thought to have drowned with preliminary reports showing no indications of foul play.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office Chuck Mulligan said authorities are still trying to determine whether Chebii had gone for swimming or whether she died of hypothermia.

The deceased was last seen walking in the downtown area at around 5:35am and her lifeless body discovered later on at around 8:30am.

The pharmacy certificate graduate has been described as a “warm, friendly and bubbly personality.”

Her family has set up a GoFundMe page in which they are asking for donations to help bury her in Kenya.

“We appreciate any amount that you are willing to contribute towards our goal of providing her with a funeral service that gives proper honor to the great spirit that she is.”

According to a cousin who spoke to K24 Digital, Chebii, 29, has always kept touch with her Kenyan relatives and last visited in 2015.

Two weeks ago, another Kenyan studying Computer Engineering at the University of Massachusetts Amherst was found dead in campus.

The student was later identified as Erick Kangethe. His family had reported him missing.

The cause of death was yet to be revealed.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu