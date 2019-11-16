Juma Jux Blasts Ex Vanessa Mdee For Complaining After He Moved On To Nayika

Juma Jux is laying bare his soul about his break up with Vanessa Mdee.

The Tanzanian singers broke up over a year ago after being in an on and off six year relationship.

Speaking to a local blog, Jux said that the Cash Madame hitmaker called it quits six months after their dramatic reunion.

The break up came as a surprise to the Bongo star who noted that they had been trying to make things work when she ripped off the bandage.

According to the crooner, they chose to keep the split under wraps, until such a time when they were comfortable with letting the worldin on the secret.

He further explained that he was shocked when Vanessa blasted him on various occasions for moving on too fast.

During an interview with Millard Ayo, Vanessa confessed to feeling some type of way after Jux introduced his Chinese girlfriend, Nayika.

“Mzee baba alipomtambulisha yule Mchina wake kitu kilikuwa kinabana hapa moyoni,” she complained.

But according to Jux, he introduced his new lover only after his ex ranted on social media about the break up.

“I don’t understand why she kept blasting me after I moved on yet in the first place she is the one who told me she wants us to break up.”

“I made the decision to introduce my new girlfriend Nayika after she broke the news that we were no longer together despite us agreeing that we would keep it a secret. Immediately after that, she started whining and calling me out, I don’t quite follow why she did that,” he said.

Vanessa has also moved on with American-Nigerian star Olu Rotimi Akinosho.

