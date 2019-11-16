Busia Mob Attack Leaves Six Bouncers Dead In Case Of Mistaken Identity

The burial of a businessman murdered two weeks ago has resulted to other six deaths as bouncers who were sent to provide security were turned against by residents.

Seven body guards were allegedly hired and donned in black suits and googles to accompany a woman from Nyando, Kisumu County to Butula in Busia to provide security as she wanted to bury her dead husband.

Johannes Okoth Aduol had been murdered and a dispute arose regarding his burial, between the wife and the deceased family.

The bouncers were then availed at the Sega mortuary in Siaya County during the collection of the body a move that ignited fear among other mourners who did not know who they were.

Read: Army Major Arrested Over Mysterious Disappearance Of Wife, Children

Upon inquiry, the bouncers explained that they had been hired by the slain businessman’s second wife, Mercy Awuor to keep the security at the funeral tight.

“When we asked them to identify themselves, one of them told us they had been invited by Awuor to provide security at the funeral,” said Aunt to the deceased businessman via a phone conversation with Standard.

However things got tough and took a left turn during a stop over for the body viewing when the second wife was confronted about the presence of the strangers and denied having hired them.

It was then that a group of boda bodas lynched on them, stoned them in separate places with the aid of other residents on suspicion that they were behind the murder of the businessman.

“The guys appeared innocent, but locals suspected they took part in the murder of the slain businessman. The second wife felt unsafe and that is why she hired them to provide security at the funeral. Locals and rowdy Boda boda operators lynched the six in less than 10 minutes, the riders escaped from the scene immediately,” said a villager who witnessed the ordeal.

Read Also: KMTC Lecturer Found Brutally Murdered, Eyes Gouged Out

The seventh member of the group managed to escape, although the six had already been lynched to death.

Additionally, new details emerged that the second wife, Mercy Awuor had sent the seven bouncers bus fare of Sh2,400 as evident through M-Pesa transactions.

“We managed to confirm through Awuor’s phone M-Pesa transaction that indeed she sent Sh2,400 as bus fare to the bouncers. Why she disowned her visitors is what we don’t know,” said Awino, the deceased Aunt.

The second wife has since been arrested for interrogation with burial arrangements commencing under the scrutiny of police officers.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu