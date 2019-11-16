Bodies of Army Major Peter Mugure’s Wife, Children Found

Bodies of Army Major Peter Mugure’s Wife and kids have been discovered in a shallow grave within Thingithu Estate in Nanyuki.

Police found Joyce Syombua, her two children Shanice Maua and Prince Michael after the suspect led them to the grave.

The three went missing on October 26 following a visit to Mugure who is based at the Laikipia Airbase.

Joyce’s mother, Elizabeth Maua filed a missing persons report at Soweto Police Station as did her friend Farizana at a Nanyuki police station.

Mugure was only arrested on Friday after which he told the police that he dropped the deceased persons off to catch a matatu back to Nairobi.

However, reports from the wife’s friend indicate that they did not return after they were taken from home in the morning for a tour of the base.

Joyce’s phone was on Sunday found in a 4NTE Sacco matatu that was headed to Naivasha.

