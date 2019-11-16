Army Major Arrested Over Mysterious Disappearance Of Wife, Children

Army Major Peter Mugure of Laikipia Airbase is on the spot over the mysterious disappearance of his wife and children.

Mugure has been arrested by the detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), where he wrote a statement in regards to the missing of his spouse and children.

According to the reports by Citizen, it is approximately 19 days since Peter Major’s spouse, Joyce Syombua, aged 31 years old, and two children Shanice Maua and Prince Michael were last seen after a mysterious visit to Nanyuki.

It has been reported that on October 25, 2019, the woman and her two children made their way to Nanyuki via a public transport, as she wanted the children to meet their father who was to pick them at the main stage.

The husband, an Army Major in his report at the DCI indicated that he picked his family, where they spent the evening together, with the activities of the morning leading to a domestic wrangle that they wanted to solve.

However, a text message from Joyce to her friend Farizana raised eyebrows as they contradicted with the estranged husband’s.

According to Joyce’s friend, she received a text message stating that she had gone to freshen up and on her return, she found the husband had collected the children and taken them to tour the base.

Mugure’s however, details very little facts on what happened in the morning, other than the fact that the estranged wife called her friend to come and collect the children as she wanted to square out some domestic issues with her husband.

The mystery begins as what happened after has not been determined, with the children and wife missing, without a trace.

The Nanyuki DCI boss Jacob Mureithi however disclosed that the couple were not in good terms as he had been given a directive by the court to pay child support and maintenance costs after a DNA tests that was conducted confirmed him to be the paternal father.

“The husband was not on good terms with the wife for some time,” says Nanyuki DCI boss Jacob Mureithi.

The Army Major claimed that he received an emergency from work, and saw his estranged wife and children at the stage, adding that he never heard from the again.

However, the reports from the wife’s friend Farizana indicate that they did not return after they were taken from home in the morning for a tour at the base.

Ideally, Joyce’s mobile phone was discovered on a Sunday afternoon in a matatu belonging to 4NTE Sacco.

In a video that surfaced online, the Army major was arrested with various questions raised such as the contradicting reports by the estranged wife’s friend, the work emergency that prompted him to leave his children and the discovery of Joyce’s phone in a public matatu.

The police have stated that they are currently looking into the call logs and GPS to track the last locations of the family as well as intensify on the search of the events that led to their disappearance.

