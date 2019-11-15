Stowaway Fingerprints From London Were Never Found In Kenyan Database – Reports

A counter-check of fingerprints of Kenyan stowaway Paul Manyasi alias Cedric Shivonje sent by the Metropolitan Police in London, UK failed to identify him, it has emerged.

According to reports by the BBC, the fingerprints were submitted to the Kenyan Interpol but the analysis turned negative.

“Yes, fingerprints were taken and sent through the National Crime Agency to Interpol, Nairobi. We have been informed that a forensic fingerprint analysis was conducted with negative results,” Metropol told BBC.

However, police spokesman Charles Owino said he was not privy to such developments.

Speaking to the Star, he said if any of that would take place, the communication from Metropol through the Interpol would be directed to the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and the entities in charge of airports safety.

“Any of such request would come through Interpol to the KAA as the lead agency over this matter as it is a sensitive one that regards the safety of our aviation. The KCAA would also take the lead in the probe. The stakes are quite high,” he told the publication.

According to Owino, Kenyan police only keep fingerprints collected from criminals, and the fingerprints of the stowaway would only be run against the database from the civil registrar and not from the criminal database.

This puts a new twist to the investigation with reports indicating that officers from the Ministry of Interior Affairs have already visited the home of Paul Manyasi alias Cedric Shivonje, who is suspected to be the stowaway who fell from a KQ flight on June 30 in London.

The identity of the stowaway was revealed by Sky News’ African correspondent John Sparks, who interviewed the parents. The parents, at first agreed that was their son, but later on denied knowing him.

The parents indicated that their son was held at Industrial Area police remand, but he was not traceable at the facility.

KAA and Colnet, the company he allegedly worked for denied knowing him, but remained mum in telling their side of the story.

