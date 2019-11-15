Raunchy Video with Timmy Tdat Earns Tanzania’s Rosa Ree 6-Month Music Ban

Tanzanian rapper Rosa Ree has been dealt a blow in her music career after she was handed a 6-month ban following the release of a raunchy video with Kenyan artiste Timmy Tdat.

The suspension was announced by Tanzania Music Regulatory board, which is known as Baraza la Sanaa la Taifa (Basata).

The board had summoned Ree over the lewd video with the sensational rapper dubbed “Vitamin U”.

At the same time Basata’s Acting CEO Onesmo Kayanda said on Thursday that the board also imposed a Tsh2 million (Ksh88,891) fine on the artiste for working with Kenya’s Timmy without seeking a formal permit from the agency.

This comes days after the rapper apologised for her “mistake”.

She told Basata, during her interrogation, that she did not know “posing nude on video was a crime in Tanzania.”

The punishment means that Ree will not be allowed to perform in and outside Tanzania, as well as release any new song for the period of the ban.

In the “Vitamin U” video, some of the scenes were explicit with the “Usinikazie” hitmaker caressing naked Ree in a bathtub.

The video attracted a negative reaction online with many calling on the singer to pull it down.

Hours later, Timmy pulled down the video before uploading an edited version of it.

In a recent interview with Radio Citizen’s Willy M Tuva, Timmy said he pulled down the video after Rosa Ree got into trouble with Tanzanian authorities.

“Nilitoa video sababu ya Rosa Ree. Side ya Tanzania ilikuwa noma. Monday Tuesday na Wdnesday alikuwa kwa kesi tofauti. On Monday alikuwa sijui kwa akina nani, on Tuesday alikuwa kwa board ya filamu, on Wednesday alikuwa kwa BASATA yenyewe so the more ilikuwa inaendelea kukaa hapo ndio the more inakaa nikama yeye ni kichwa ngumu.

“You see those guys hawawezi kuelewa kwamba haiko kwa channel yake, iko kwa channel yangu na hawawezi kuelewa kwamba si ngoma yake ni yangu nimemshirikisha. Vile ameshakuwa mhusika ni noma already. Mimi kitu ningeweza kufanya the best ni kupull kwanza video, vitu zitulie alafu nipige edit,” he said.

Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) boss Ezekiel Mutua had also expressed his disapproval of the Vitamin U video.

Timmy and Ree are rumoured to be dating.

