ODM Replaces Defiant Elias Otieno As Minority Leader, Replaced By Karen MCA Mberia

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party has made changes to its leadership in the Nairobi County Assembly.

In a letter dated November, 15, the party through its executive director Oduor Ong’wen replaced Kileleshwa Ward MCA Elias Otieno as the minority leader in the assembly, and in his place Karen Ward MCA David Njilithia Mberia.

“I wish to communicate that pursuant to the Nairobi City County Assembly Standing Order No. 21(1), the ODM party leadership has designated Hon David Njilithia Mberia, the MCA for Karen ward as the leader of minority party and coalition in the Assembly,” the letter addressed to Speaker Beatrice Elachi read in part.

Read:

Mr Otieno was removed from his position for allegedly having no respect for women leaders, supporting the ANC candidate in the recent Kibra by-election and opposing Maurice Gari’s nomination to the assembly’s service board.

The former minority leader previously represented the party in the County Assembly Service Board but was in October replaced by the Nairobi West Ward MCA Mr Gari.

“Pursuant to Section 12 (3) (c) of the County Government Act, 2012, we do hereby nominate Honourable Maurice Otieno Gari to serve as a member of the Nairobi County Assembly Service Board,” read in part a letter signed by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

Read Also:

Similarly, the Jubilee party replaced the assembly majority leader Abdi Guyo following supremacy wars.

The Matopeni ward representative was replaced by Charles Thuo who will be deputized by Millicent Mugadi.

Speaking days after his ouster, Guyo accused Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko of orchestrating the violence at City Hall so as to divert the representatives’ attention.

Read Also:

“The problem in Nairobi is Governor Sonko. The chaos at the assembly is well choreographed so that we do not oversight the executive but concentrate on fighting ourselves. Why didn’t we have chaos in the previous regime, save for an attempt to impeach then governor Evans Kidero?” he posed.

He also blasted Sonko for the massive looting in his government, adding that MCAs are scared of calling the latter out.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu