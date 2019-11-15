Kisumu County Acting Speaker Oraro Rushed To Hospital After Car Crash

The Kisumu County Acting Speaker Elisha Oraro has been rushed to hospital after his car was involved in an accident.

The accident is said to have taken place along Kapsabet road and the car was reported to have hit a cow en-route Eldoret for an assembly meeting.

Reports indicate that the acting speaker survived and was rushed to the hospital for further medication and treatment.

Kondele Member of the County Assembly Joachim Oketch was in the company o the speaker, but in a different vehicle.

Oraro ascended into power as acting speaker after a dramatic ouster of Onyango Oloo who was accused of various instances of misconduct in office.

He was sworn in through a dramatic ceremony, as other MCAs aligned to Oloo were against the agenda.

He replaced Oloo on September 1, 2019 and resumed running Kisumu County Assembly affairs.

Among the allegations that Onyango Oloo is facing detail the construction of the Lake Basin Mall with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MCAs arguing that he was not fit to hold office until he was cleared off the graft charges.

Following the allegations, Oloo was arrested among other aides through a directive from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

