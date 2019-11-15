Kalekye Mumo Speaks Out On Illness After Being Discharged From Hospital

Media personality Kalekye Mumo has recently been discharged from hospital after a short illness, and if her posts are anything to go by, the ex-K24 TV host is elated to be back home.

On Saturday, November 9, the former radio queen shared a short video of herself in her hospital room clad in a hospital gown, revealing that she had been ailing for the past few days and was longing to be home.

“Super homesick aki…. is they just let me go home?” she posted.

Super home sick aki…. is they just let me go home? pic.twitter.com/UpdWgWbHOL — Kalekye Mumo (@KalekyeMumo) November 9, 2019

Although she did not disclose her ailment, her absence on social media was attributed to the sickness, with majority of her fans sending warm messages of quick recovery.

In recent development, she confirmed that she had been discharged and was doing well, adding that she was elated to be back home and not sleeping in a hospital bed.

“Glad to be back, thanks for all the wishes and prayers.”

God will mend and heal 🙏🏾 it's what He does, it's who He is💕

Sooo glad to be back 🙌🏾✨ Thanks for all the wishes and prayers #TeamKalekye 😭💕💕 I can't wait to share the new #KalekyeMumoLiveAndUncut content with y'all 🙌🏾🔥 pic.twitter.com/Mx2qZdJnkv — Kalekye Mumo (@KalekyeMumo) November 12, 2019

While narrating the experience, Kalekye stated that she was at a point where she had lost appetite for food and could not feed on anything.

She added that the art of eating should not be underrated as so many people lose their lives daily and the hospital program messed up her routine.

“Yaani kuzoea kuamushwa mapema hosi can mess you up waaa… found myself chomoaing my hand freely ¨chukueni damu yenu,¨ she wrote.

This translates to, “The hospital program of waking up early ruined my normal routine. I found myself offering my hand freely for blood tests.”

Let me just tell you… food is overrated, in fact it can be & is the cause of so many issues. Internally in your own body to between great cities & nations. Wars begin over food. Mimi I am unable to eat… the pain is too much!! Luhyas I know you’d don’t get me but 🙅🏾‍♀️🙅🏾‍♀️🙅🏾‍♀️ — Kalekye Mumo (@KalekyeMumo) November 13, 2019

Kalekye was a presenter at Kiss 100 before making her way to K24 TV as the Talk Central host, and later exiting to start her own talk show dubbed Kalekye Mumo Live and Uncut.

She is renowned for her weight loss journey where she stated in 2017 during her birthday that she had managed to shed off 40Kgs in a span of eight months.

“My doctor said if I don’t lose this weight, I could get a blood clot. He said what was happening me was a sign of something bad happening in my life. That is when I took the issue seriously,” she said during the party christened My Little Secrets.

