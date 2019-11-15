Tanzanian Comedian Idris Sultan Apologizes For “Swapping Faces” With Magufuli

Tanzanian comedian Idris Sultan has apologized to President John Pombe Magufuli over the viral “face swap” photo.

Idris who also doubles up as an actor photo-shopped the head of state’s face on his body and vice versa some two weeks ago.

The now infamous photo attracted the attention of many specially that of Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda who ordered the Big Brother Hot Shot winner to report to the nearest police station.

According to Makonda, Idris’ disrespected the president.

The comedian has since presented himself to the police three times over and will be back on Monday.

Addressing reporters, he insisted that he never intended to disrespect the bullish president, but the photo was blown out of proportion.

“My intentions were all good. Unfortunately, they were misinterpreted. Because of that, I thought it is wise to apologize to the President himself if the photos irked him,” Idris said.

He further revealed that his file has been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions who is yet to determine whether he has a case to answer.

Natural Resource and Tourism Minister Hamis Kigwangalla has on the other hand maintained that there was nothing wrong with what Idris did, promising to bail him out should he have a case to answer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Idris Sultan (@idrissultan) on Oct 21, 2019 at 4:02am PDT

Two days ago, Idris shared the “face swap” photo but this time without a face.

The picture had people talking including fellow celebrities who wondered if he was yet to get enough of the punishment being meted out by the state.

View this post on Instagram 👀 A post shared by Idris Sultan (@idrissultan) on Nov 12, 2019 at 3:12am PST

Sultan is not the first high profile person to have a run in with the government that has been accused of infringing on its citizenry’s right of expression.

Earlier on in the year, journalist Eric Kabendera, was arrested and is now facing charges of money laundering and tax evasion.

