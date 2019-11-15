Fatuma Gedi Responds To Didmus Barasa’s Claims That She Has Affairs With Drivers, Bodyguards

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa was humiliated in Kibra last week during the hotly contested by-election. The incident was instigated by Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati.

His colleague, Kikuyu legislator Kimani Ichung’wa told reporters earlier on in the week that during the incident, Barasa was poisoned with an unknown substance. He was allegedly in South Africa receiving treatment.

As fate would have it, Wajir Women Representative Fatuma Gedi rubbished the claims by sharing a picture on Twitter, in which the lawmaker was attending a meeting.

Her claims brought forth a war of words on the micro-blogging site. Responding to the allegations that he was indeed not ailing, Barasa said, “You thought I will die?…Was treated and discharged. Pambana na Hali yako ya Slaying.”

You thought I will die?…Was treated and discharged. Pambana na Hali yako ya Slaying @Slayqueen @Hon_FatumaGedi . — Didmus Barasa – OGW (@DidmusWaBarasa) November 13, 2019

He then accused Gedi of bedding her bodyguards and drivers. He asked other women leaders to help the Woman Rep get another husband.

The Kimilili MP also attached a court order served to Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi in which Kadhi’s Courts had granted her husband custody of their three children during the April holidays.

“Fatuma Gedi you forgot your below document in Kibra. @RehemaJaldesa @Cate_Waruguru @WanguiNgirici . Please rally @KEWOPA to combine forces with @InuaMamaKE to assist @Hon_FatumaGedi get another husband. So as to stop chewing small boys including her drivers and bodyguards,” he wrote.

@Hon_FatumaGedi you forgot your below document in Kibra. @RehemaJaldesa @Cate_Waruguru @WanguiNgirici . Please rally @KEWOPA to combine forces with @InuaMamaKE to assist @Hon_FatumaGedi get another husband. So as to stop chewing small boys including her drivers and bodyguards. pic.twitter.com/vO0vXY8Jp6 — Didmus Barasa – OGW (@DidmusWaBarasa) November 14, 2019

Responding to her colleague, Gedi shamed him with a newspaper cutting in which Pevans East Africa Ltd cautioned the public against any claims that he (Barasa) was a representative of the popular SportPesa betting company.

“Am use to fake stories it will not change anything conman,” she captioned the newspaper advert.

Am use to fake stories it will not change anything conman @DidmusWaBarasa https://t.co/reXPSDiry9 pic.twitter.com/MsKcBiO6qp — Hon. Fatuma Gedi (@Hon_FatumaGedi) November 15, 2019

Gedi was in June slapped by Wajir East MP Rashid Kassim who accused her of of failing to allocate money for his constituency.

Ms Gedi accused him of leaving his constituency out of the budgetary allocation.

“I was just walking with my colleague Ms Wanga when he accosted me and started calling me stupid and within minutes he punched me on the cheek,” Ms Gedi said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu