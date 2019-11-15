Embakasi Residents Put On High Alert Over Tap Water Contaminated With Sewerage

Nairobi residents in Embakasi are at risk of contacting several diseases over tap water contaminated with sewerage.

According to a memo from Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) to its staffers residing in Embakasi, there are reported cases of contamination of tap water. The company urged them to seek medical attention in case of symptoms like diarrhea.

The memo explained that several resident had already sought treatment in different city hospitals adding that the cause of the contamination was still unknown, although several tests had been carried out with results awaiting.

“We have contacted the relevant authorities for assistance in testing and finding out the cause of the contamination i.e Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company, Mukuru Health Clinic and our own clinic,” KPC stated.

The memo additionally stated that adequate attention should be given to younger children who are at more risk of contacting diseases relating to contaminated tap water.

It stated that children would be given first priority in any hospitals in case they exhibit symptoms relating to vomiting or diarrhea.

“Particular attention should be given to young children. Clinic staff are on standby for any assistance.

The tap water contamination with sewerage has been linked to the rainy season with mud, with poorly laid water pipes exposing the water to contamination.

It is understood the sewerage and water pipes run parallel and a leakage from the sewer line leakage can easily percolate into the water system through cracks or burst, leading to disastrous consequences.

In February this year, some buildings in the CBD were reported to be receiving water contaminated with what is suspected to be sewage matter.

The Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company is yet to issue an official statement.

