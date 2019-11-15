Acting Treasury CS Ukur Yatani’s Wife Bags Two State Jobs

Acting Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani’s wife has bagged two state appointment jobs in the latest state appointments of November 15.

Gumako Ukur, the Treasury CS’s wife has appeared twice in the latest list of appointees for various state positions.

First, her name appeared after an appointment by Education CS George Magoha as the chairperson of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology Council for a three year period.

In another appointment by Trade CS Peter Munya, she appeared as the member of the Task force on Standards And Quality Infrastructure Reforms in the country through a gazette Notice No. 10758.

Read: CS Mucheru Appoints Late Kochalle’s Widow Charity As Member Of KFCB After Backlash

The Task force on Standards and Quality Infrastructure Reforms deals with the analyzing and evaluation of political, legal and legislative frameworks of different institutions and making appropriate recommendations that would work for the benefit of the institutions therein.

Other appointees include John Konchellah as chairperson of the National Environmental Management Authority for a period of three years, an appointment by the President, with Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri appointing a team of 13 people to headline the Implementation of Miraa Taskforce Report.

Last month, the appointment of a dead man for a state job angered netizens, with uproar directed to the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) CS Joe Mucheru.

Read Also: Ex-Othaya MP Mary Wambui, Joyce Laboso’s Widower Edwin Abonyo Get State Appointments

Through a gazette notice, Mucheru had appointed Robert Kochalle to serve as member of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB).

It later emerged that Kochalle passed on on 29, May 2018 while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital.

The appointment ignited backlash with the ICT CS taking a u-turn and giving the job to the dead man’s widow, Charity Kochalle for a period of three years.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu