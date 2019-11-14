Sonko Takes Legal Action Against EACC, Director Of Investigations Mohamud Over Malicious Investigations

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has sued Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and its Director of Investigations Abdi Mohamud over ‘malicious’ probe.

Through his lawyer Cecil Miller, the county chief who has made several appearances before the commission, wants the matter certified as urgent.

Sonko presented himself before the commission at Integrity Centre on November 5, for allegedly lying in his self-declaration form. He is said to have left out the fact that he had never been convicted of any crime in the past.

Read:

To these claims, the embattled governor said, “It was alleged by EACC in the media that I had lied in my self-declaration form, by claiming that I did not have pending criminal cases. But in truth, none of the 14 EACC self-declaration form questions ask anything about having pending criminal cases.”

The governor has on various occasions accused Mr Mohamud of masterminding the fraudulent sale of Integrity centre for a whooping Sh1.5 billion.

According to Sonko, Mohamud, his close ally Mohamud Ahmed, CEO of Kenya Deposit Insurance Company and Ahmed Adan of Wetangula, Adan, Makokha & Company Advocates were the largest beneficiaries of the sale and grabbing of Integrity Centre.

Read Also:

Shortly after he started looking into the matter, Sonko in a Facebook post, detailed how he received his first EACC summon. It was on July 30.

“The summon was such an afterthought that I was accused me of “making utterance against Esther Muthoni Passaris on 1st May 2019 (Labour Day) at Pumwani Grounds. How did EACC miss the fact that I made the statements on Madaraka Day at Pangani Grounds?” he posed.

Again, on August 27, the commission summoned the governor accusing him of receiving money from companies that are not contractors in the County. This, EACC said, was before he won the gubernatorial seat.

Read Also:

Sonko also accused ousted Nairobi County Assembly majority leader Abdi Guyo of frustrating his efforts to fight land grabbing cartels because he was receiving kickbacks from contractors.

Guyo was apparently working with EACC director of investigations Mohamud to protect cartels that had grabbed public land in South “C” and were building a mall.

The outspoken governor noted that the two met at the Poolside of Heron Portico Hotel on September 20, at around 11am where money exchanged hands.

Read Also:

“Guyo arrived first and Abdi a few minutes later. Intelligence confirmed to me that Abdi Guyo had agreed with Issack Abdullahi Ibrahim and property owners who had been given illegal approvals to fund Abdi A. Mohamud until he makes sure I take a plea and step aside to allow for a person who can let him finish constructing his mall on the South C Public Land. Money was exchanged in an orange bag by aides,” narrated Sonko.

A few days later, he continued, Guyo recorded a statement with DCI accusing him of plotting to kill him.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu