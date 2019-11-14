Raila Using Deceit To Divide Jubilee Party Through Handshake – DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has refuted the claims that Members of Parliament aligned to the handshake have ganged up against him, calling him to resign.

In a story published by the standard, it was established that 25 leaders had asked the DP to be courageous and confront his boss, the president instead of fighting his appointees.

Ruto took to his Twitter and stated that ODM’s Raila Odinga was the one responsible for diving political parties including his own, Jubilee.

He added that he was working with the President in accordance to their initial pact to fight dictators.

“Waheshimiwa, the real SABOTEUR is your master the people’s conman who uses deceit to divide/destroy parties even UHURU’s Jubilee;the master of chaos who factors violence in election equations;the one who never accepts defeat. We’ll stand with UHURU&Jubilee against such dictators,” read the tweet.

Read: Disband Your Militia For Handshake’s Sake – Ruto To Raila

Waheshimiwa, the real SABOTEUR is your master the people's conman who uses deceit to divide/destroy parties even UHURU's Jubilee;the master of chaos who factors violence in election equations;the one who never accepts defeat. We'll stand with UHURU&Jubilee against such dictators. pic.twitter.com/H8D0rv6IQy — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 14, 2019

According to the publication, leaders from both Jubilee and ODM were against the DP Ruto over fighting Presidential appointees and his initiatives.

For instance, the leaders stated that it was no longer justifiable for the DP to work under Uhuru when he was busy fighting and sabotaging his projects including Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The leaders claimed that the allegations leveled by Ruto were part of the tactics aimed to tarnish Uhuru’s administration and discredit his legacy.

Wrangles in Jubilee Party started after the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Read Also: Uhuru, Ruto Cancelled Meetings In Murang’a Expose Rifts Between The Two

The two called a truce to denounce violence during elections and ensure progressive leadership where all regions and leaders across board are included.

In President Uhuru’s words, the handshake was to allow room for an inclusivity governance.

However, the wrangles were intensified through the Kibra by elections where ODM’s flag bearer Imran Okoth battled it out with Jubilee’s McDonald Mariga, with the former emerging the winner.

Ruto was not satisfied, and has constantly attacked the process accusing ODM of using violence and intimidation to win the polls.

In a series of tweets, Ruto faulted Odinga and stated that he had ill motives behind the handshake aimed to satisfy his personal interests.

Read Also: We’ve Served Notice, DP Ruto Roars After Kibra By-election Face-off With Raila

Tinga,that we discuss BBI, meant to sort out election violence when you have not only refused to renounce terror but continue to brazenly celebrate & perpetuate it, is to take kenyans for fools! My friend,kuna upungufu mkubwa wa wajinga.When will you RENOUNCE violence PUBLICLY?? — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 10, 2019

The ONLY strategy and structure Tinga's party had which largely succeeded was,violence, chaos,mayhem & terror meted out by organized baba's militia the same instruments used by terrorists organizations including outlawed groups. How sad they have learnt nothing from handshake! pic.twitter.com/5jQ1vhQpf1 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 9, 2019

According to the daily, Ruto’s Tangatanga team was using the sympathy narrative to hide their disappointment in the Kibra elections, adding that the leaders would no longer allow the DP to blackmail state appointees.

“Ruto allies should stop blaming Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and Karanja Kibicho. He should come out to the president or resign if he is not satisfied with the president’s administration,” said Tiaty MP Wiliam Kamket.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu