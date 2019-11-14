Pain at the Pump As Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene Prices Shoot In November Review

Kenyans who rely on petroleum products for their daily lives will from Friday night dig dipper into their pockets after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced an increment in fuel prices in the November review.

In the review, the prices of Petrol and Diesel increase by Ksh2.54 and Ksh2.65 per litre respectively.

The price of Kerosene will also rise by Ksh2.98.

Following the increment, a litre of petrol in Nairobi will from Friday, November 15, retail at Ksh110, diesel Ksh.104.61 and that of Kerosene at Ksh104.06.

The increment has been attributed to the increased cost of fuel imports which rose by an average of 1.9 per cent across the month of October.

The pump prices are inclusive of 8% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 109 of 9th July 2019.

Last month, Petrol retailed at Ksh108.05 per litre, diesel at Ksh101.96 and Kerosene at Ksh101.08 in Nairobi.

