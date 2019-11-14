Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi Warns Of Civil War Over Uhuru, Ruto Rift

Renowned Kenyan lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has warned of a possible civil war in case President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto part ways.

For the past months, the rifts in Jubilee party have been made evident, despite the President and his Deputy playing it “cool”.

The Kibra by election for instance, has exposed the rift in the Jubilee party, with Ruto now accusing ODM leader Raila Odinga of using the handshake to divide Jubilee.

The President initiated the handshake between him and Raila, and any opposition by Ruto shows that the two might not be reading from the same script.

According to Abdullahi, the rift might cause a civil war and a method of reaching an agreement should be sought as earlier as possible.

Abdullahi terms the civil war a long, bloody one that will detail the need of a referee, rules and arbitration.

“H.E Uhuru and Deputy President William Ruto need to agree on (a) the RULES of this CIVIL WAR, (b) the REFEREE, (c) an ARBITRATION clause…looks like it will be a very bloody and long CIVIL WAR,” he wrote.

H.E Uhuru and Deputy President William Ruto need to agree on (a) the RULES of this CIVL WAR, (b) the REFEREE, (c) an ARBITRATION clause…looks like it will be a very bloody and long CIVIL WAR… pic.twitter.com/K3p7V17lVV — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) November 14, 2019

This follows an early morning tackle by the Deputy President William Ruto where he rubbished the claims that a group of handshake leaders were calling for his resignation for fighting the President’s projects including the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Ruto has blamed the Kibra by-election loss to ODM’s Imran Okoth, accusing Mr Odinga of using goons, violence and militia.

He added that Raila was using the divide and conquer tactic to destroy the Jubilee party with the handshake to his advantage.

“Waheshimiwa, the real SABOTEUR is your master the people’s conman who uses deceit to divide/destroy parties even UHURU’s Jubilee;the master of chaos who factors violence in election equations;the one who never accepts defeat. We’ll stand with UHURU&Jubilee against such dictators,” read the tweet.

In response to his tweet, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna questioned why the DP Ruto was so furious about the outcomes of Kibra by elections.

Sifuna stated that the problem was in Ruto’s bedroom, alluding that he should face his boss and address the problems instead of frustrating other government officials.

The Kibra seat was left vacant after the demise of Ken Okoth who succumbed after a long fight with cancer. Jubilee, under Uhuru had opted out of the race to pave way for the ODM candidate Imran Okoth in retrospect to the handshake.

However, Jubilee under Ruto fielded McDonald Mariga, as their candidate with heavy campaign machinery.

ODM’s Imran emerged the winner with 24,636 votes, followed by Jubilee’s Mariga with 11,230 votes.

Eliud Owalo of ANC) came third with 5,275 votes followed by Khamisi Butichi of Ford Kenya with 260 votes.

