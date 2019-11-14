Two Burnt To Death After Fuel Tanker Bursts Into Flames In Ntulele

Two people burnt to death on Thursday morning after a fuel tanker and truck collided and burst into flames at Ntulele area on the Narok-Mai Mahiu road.

The two, a driver and his turnboy, were burnt beyond recognition in the accident that occurred at around 2.30 AM.

Narok East Sub-County Police Commander Philip Musyoka confirmed the incident saying the tanker was speeding down a section of the Narok-Mai Mahiu road when the driver lost control and hit the rear of a canter before bursting into flames.

The canter was ferrying Grade Four books.

“When the tanker hit the canter, the two vehicles veered 10 meters off the road and that’s when the tanker burst into flames trapping the two inside burning them to death,” said Mr Musyoka.

Occupants of the canter escaped unhurt but books worth hundreds of thousands were reduced to ashes during the accident.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to Narok County Hospital mortuary while the wreckage of the vehicles was towed to Ntulele Police Station.

Ntulele area, a three-kilometre stretch, is a known black spot that has claimed many lives in the past.

Despite numerous road warnings, many drivers still drive at high speeds along the black spot.

