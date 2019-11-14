69 Year Old Italian Tycoon Flavio Briatore Vacationing In Kenya With 20 Year Old Female Law Student (Photos)

69 Year old Italian businessman Flavio Briatore has been pictured vacationing in Kenya, with a female companion, 49 years his junior.

Briatore was getting cozy with new girlfriend, 20 year old Benedetta Bosi a law student at the State University of Milan.

The duo were locking lips at the Billionaire resort, Malindi, while enjoying time by the pool after arriving in a private jet.

Briatore is known to love the company of women, with a long list including supermodel Naomi Campbell, with whom they dated for about three years.

Read: Good News As Tanzanian Billionaire MO Dawji Returns Home Safe

Naomi and Briatore have however remained good friends, and even vacationed together in 2014 at the same resort but just as friends.

In an interview in regards to the split, Naomi stated that she was not a trophy girlfriend, who would cook in heels.

“I’m not going to be a trophy. If you expect me to be in the kitchen cooking breakfast in high heels, looking as though I just stepped out of a fashion magazine, it’s not going to happen,” she said.

In an interview with Vogue in 2005, the billionaire was asked if he kept count of the women he has been with and he stated that he did not keep count.

Read Also: Tanzanian Billionaire And Simba SC Sponsor Mohammed Dewji Reportedly Kidnapped

“I never count, it’s not right. I believe every time you go out with somebody you go out because you are looking for something. Always the intention is good. If it’s not successful, maybe it’s destiny,” he said in the interview.

Briatore was once married to model Elisabetta Gregoraci, who is currently 39 years old and they have a son together.

They divorced in 2017, and Gregoraci has moved on going by the recent pictures she posted of the new man in her life.

He has also dated German supermodel Heidi Klum with whom they share a daughter.

The Italian billionaire is known to date super models, although the current new catch, Bosi seems to be out of his league.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu