Governor Cyprian Awiti Baffles Senators As He Tables Letter Written In German

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti on Thursday baffled senators after he tabled a letter before the Senate Committee on County Public Accounts and Investment (CPAIC) whose contents they could not comprehend.

In the letter, Awiti tried explaining to the legislators why he has been away from office.

The document was however authored in German.

“I have been unwell. I cannot even read well now. I was recently in Germany and India for treatment. My eyes are really troubling me,” Awiti explained.

The ailing county chief also explained that he still cannot read documents detailing what has been going on for the past couple of months. This he said as he was asked to respond to audit questions for the 2017/18 financial year.

“I was away most of the time,” he told the Moses Kajwang led committee.

Awiti also asked that the lawmakers be lenient be with him because he has been fighting a case challenging his 2017 win.

In October, he detailed how he almost ran blind but has since regained his sight after getting a cornea transplant.

“I lost my sight but God has given it back to me. I thank everyone who prayed for me,” he said.

While he was away, his deputy Hamilton Orata together with the Secretary to the County Isaiah Ogwe took over county operations.

