Churchill Show Comedian Zeddy Recounts Almost Committing Suicide After Loosing Second Son

Churchill show comedian, Zainab Zeddy famously known as Zeddy has recounted a hard time in her life where she almost committed suicide after loosing her second born son.
Zeddy, who was pregnant for her second born son had a still birth after carrying the pregnancy for nine months, an incident that left her devastated.
In a series of Instagram posts, the comedian used her platform to inspire other women who have been in similar situations as her, giving the hope that there is life after down moments.
“Nilikua na ball ya second-born. Nikafikisha nine months vizuri but after kujifungua mtoto hakulia, tayari alikua amefariki. Nilishindwa kulia wala kuongea;yaani sikujua cha kufanya. After hiyo miezi yote uchungu mwingi natoka hossy bure!” she wrote.
This translates to,” I was pregnant for my second born son, carried it until nine months. After giving birth, the baby did not cry, he was dead. I was shocked and did not know what to do. After all those months of carrying the baby I was to come out with no child!”
Kwa wale hawajui vile kunaenda..pale Fb hua tunaongea mambo ya Depression hii ilikua story yangu ➡️Morning Fam!naona inbox mambo ni Depression tu!hakuna Mtu haezi pata so acheni kuona haya! Story yangu nikua na ball ya second born nikafikisha 9 months vizuri bt after kujifungua Mtoto hakulia tayari alikua amefariki😥nilishindwa kulia wala kuongea yaani sikujua cha kufanya after hiyo miezi yote uchungu mwingi natoka hossy bure! back kiasi nilikua anaenda clinc Private hizi za Mtaa bt wakati wakujifungua wakasema juu first born ilikua C's hawata risk,nikaenda Kiambu nikapata hakuna vitanda ikabidi nipelekwe Pumwani. So after kupoteza mtoto unawekwe ward moja na Mama na Watoto wao sema stress kila mmoja ananyonyesha wewe uko solo😥mmoja akitaka kwenda choo anaita mwingine amuangalilie mtoto yaani wana kuavoid kama ukoma juu wanaona kama utaiba mtoto. After 2 days ni karudi hm Ngai!!naona vile nilikua nimefanya shopping ya Baby boy everything was blue,kuna na marafiki 2 walikua na ball nikawaita wagawane vitu juu the more na ziona mawazo yanazidi!wakahepa ati nawapea nguo za maiti 😪 My friends..nilijifungia kwa nyumba 3 good months bila kuongea na mtu ni dawa za kichwa tu nakunwa juu ukifikiria kutoka nje kidogo mtu anapita sasa Mama Shamim mgeni alikuja?naanza kulia tena,nikaa kwa nyumba watu wangu!!sikua na mtu wakuongea naye nilitamani kujiuwa kila wakati, lakini rafiki yangu mmoja Mwenyezi Mungu amurehemu akaanza kunitembelea tunaongea hadi nikajikubali. So Watu wangu kuongea nikuzuri kunazuiya mambo mengi. Ombi langu ni moja kwa hospitali zote Mama akipoteza mtoto apewe Counseling🙏 Depression part 2 loading…
According to Zeddy, the pain got worse as days progressed as she was forced to live with the ordeal everyday of her life, with each memory getting her back to a depressed state.
She stated that the days that followed were even worse as she had to be transferred to a ward where other lactating mothers were, each holding their child yet hers was nowhere.
On getting back home, she stated that she had to give away all the shopping she had done for her baby-boy that never lived.
“My friends, nilijifungia kwa nyumba three good months bila kuongea na mtu. Ni dawa za kichwa tu nakunywa juu ukifikiria kutoka nje kidogo mtu anapita ‘sasa Mama Shamim mgeni alikuja?’ Naanza kulia tena. Nikakaa kwa nyumba watu wangu!! Sikua na mtu wakuongea naye nilitamani kujiuwa aki lakini rafiki yangu mmoja, Mwenyezi Mungu amurehemu, akaanza kunitembelea tunaongea hadi nikajikubali,” she wrote.
This loosely translates to,”I locked myself in the house for three good months without communicating with anyone. I would cry daily and at some point I almost killed myself, but a good friend paid me a visit and helped me heal.”
When you realize that you are pregnant, there is a very strong feeling of joy in your heart and it comes with high expectations as well as responsibilities of how you will raise that child. But before the child is born, there is the struggle with pregnancy fever, mood swings, pain, sometimes anxiety and this is what is paid back through the birth of a healthy baby.. unfortunately, some of us have found ourselves on the wrong side of this when we lose our unborn children, or children die at birth while others die few days or weeks after birth. It is so devastating and the pain is beyond human comprehension, but in most cases nobody else understands apart from the mother who is grieving. Most women who lose their babies end up suffering from major depressive disorder where they lose taste of everything in life, they condemn themselves and hate everybody around them and when this is not addressed it often leads to this woman becoming suicidal. Personally I have been through this and I almost lost my life at some point but up to this point am still struggling to heal but I have been able to overcome to pain to great extent. Unfortunately, counseling is not always available to help these women accept reality and move on, so they end up getting stuck in their grief zone for life. Am speaking about this because I have found some way we can exploit and get help in closing the doors of pain as we look forward to healing completely. If you are such a mother or you know somebody who have lost a child, please let us communicate and find each other for us to restore our lives and our dignity.. no matter the circumstances that led to your baby not making it, we are still mothers and we need to recreate our selves through psychological support.. my story of pain will yield joy for many people and am here to tell you we can wake up and move again.. My story pale Fb
The ever smiling comedian however stated that she narrated her experience to shine light on the challenges that mothers go through during and after maternity.
She additionally stated that the situations of loosing a child or having a still birth did not define mothers as they remain to be who they are.
“Am speaking about this because I have found some way we can exploit and get help in closing the doors of pain as we look forward to healing completely (sic). If you are such a mother or you know somebody who has lost a child, please let us communicate and find each other for us to restore our lives and our dignity,” she stated.
