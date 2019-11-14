Churchill Show Comedian Zeddy Recounts Almost Committing Suicide After Loosing Second Son

Churchill show comedian, Zainab Zeddy famously known as Zeddy has recounted a hard time in her life where she almost committed suicide after loosing her second born son.

Zeddy, who was pregnant for her second born son had a still birth after carrying the pregnancy for nine months, an incident that left her devastated.

In a series of Instagram posts, the comedian used her platform to inspire other women who have been in similar situations as her, giving the hope that there is life after down moments.

“Nilikua na ball ya second-born. Nikafikisha nine months vizuri but after kujifungua mtoto hakulia, tayari alikua amefariki. Nilishindwa kulia wala kuongea;yaani sikujua cha kufanya. After hiyo miezi yote uchungu mwingi natoka hossy bure!” she wrote.

This translates to,” I was pregnant for my second born son, carried it until nine months. After giving birth, the baby did not cry, he was dead. I was shocked and did not know what to do. After all those months of carrying the baby I was to come out with no child!”

According to Zeddy, the pain got worse as days progressed as she was forced to live with the ordeal everyday of her life, with each memory getting her back to a depressed state.

She stated that the days that followed were even worse as she had to be transferred to a ward where other lactating mothers were, each holding their child yet hers was nowhere.

On getting back home, she stated that she had to give away all the shopping she had done for her baby-boy that never lived.

“My friends, nilijifungia kwa nyumba three good months bila kuongea na mtu. Ni dawa za kichwa tu nakunywa juu ukifikiria kutoka nje kidogo mtu anapita ‘sasa Mama Shamim mgeni alikuja?’ Naanza kulia tena. Nikakaa kwa nyumba watu wangu!! Sikua na mtu wakuongea naye nilitamani kujiuwa aki lakini rafiki yangu mmoja, Mwenyezi Mungu amurehemu, akaanza kunitembelea tunaongea hadi nikajikubali,” she wrote.

This loosely translates to,”I locked myself in the house for three good months without communicating with anyone. I would cry daily and at some point I almost killed myself, but a good friend paid me a visit and helped me heal.”

The ever smiling comedian however stated that she narrated her experience to shine light on the challenges that mothers go through during and after maternity.

She additionally stated that the situations of loosing a child or having a still birth did not define mothers as they remain to be who they are.

“Am speaking about this because I have found some way we can exploit and get help in closing the doors of pain as we look forward to healing completely (sic). If you are such a mother or you know somebody who has lost a child, please let us communicate and find each other for us to restore our lives and our dignity,” she stated.

