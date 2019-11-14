Churchill Show Comedian Njenga Mswahili Laid To Rest At Lang’ata Cemetery [Photos]

The late Churchill Show comedian Njenga Mswahili was on Thursday afternoon laid to rest at the Lang’ata cemetery, Nairobi.

Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill, the head of Laugh Industry that runs the comedy show, led a team of friends and colleagues to give the late Njenga their last respects.

In photos, Churchill shared on his social media accounts, sombre mood engulfed the Lang’ata cemetery grounds as fans and close friends carried the casket carrying the remains of Mswahili to his final resting place.

Read: Eric Omondi Regrets Not Helping Out Departed Churchill Raw Comedian Njenga Mswahili

Read Also: Churchill Raw Comedian Found Dead On Dagoretti Rail Tracks

The late Mswahili first appeared in the show in 2013 and lately on an on and off basis.

He was found dead on Dagoretti rail tracks on Thursday last week.

While it’s not clear on what killed the rising star, reports indicate he was a substance abuser and appeared depressed in his final days leaving many concluding that he might have committed suicide.

Last week, Churchill in a statement indicated that police were looking into the issue.

Read Also: Mulamwah Annoyed After Churchill Show Comedian Imitated His Jokes

In a recent interview with Milele FM, renowned comedian Eric Omondi confirmed that the deceased had before his demise been going through a rough patch and occasionally sought help.

The award-winning comedian recalled meeting the deceased at the former Nakumatt Junction supermarket, spoke for a while and then went on to purchase a couple of things for him.

Before their impromptu meeting, Njenga Mswahili had been preaching the good word around Nairobi, Eric recalled.

A month after their meet up, the funnyman said, he received word that he (Njenga) had been arrested for shoplifting.

Read Also: Teacher Wanjiku Speaks On Hard Times She Faced After Leaving Churchill Show

He alluded that the deceased had been battling depression for about three years.

“One thing I have learnt from Njenga Mswahili, there was a time he was not okay. Actually let me say for like three years. The first bit he tried to seek help. He talked to me three or four times and I helped a little,” he said.

“The last I remember, I heard that Njenga was born again and that he had started going around preaching, a few months later I met him at the former Nakumatt Junction where he went on to tell me that he was not doing well, he took a few things and I paid. But a month later I heard that he had been arrested for shoplifting,” he continued.

Many of his colleagues are said to have been aware of his situation but gave a blind eye to his struggles.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu