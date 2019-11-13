Witness In Fake DP Assassination Letter Case Tells Court Itumbi Forwarded Document To WhatsApp Group

A witness testifying against State House Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi told the court that the latter sent the infamous fake assassination letter against Deputy President William Ruto to Tangatanga WhatsApp group.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku, Noah Keino, a clerk at Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute(KIRDI) and the said WhatsApp group administrator said Itumbi forwarded the letter to the group but could not determine whether he (Itumbi) authored the letter.

He further noted that he saw the same letter in three other WhatsApp groups and again on Facebook.

The Tangatanga group, Mr Keino explained, was created to give the DP publicity as he prepares to succeed his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, come 2022.

In October, Itumbi who claims he has video evidence of the “La Mada” meeting during which leaders plotted to kill Ruto, was charged afresh alongside Samuel Gateri.

Gateri had initially been listed as a witness but later filed an application to withdraw from the case citing harassment and intimidation from DCI detectives.

The two were charged with publishing a false statement where they published a letter dated May 30 with the intent to cause anxiety to the general public. They are also facing charges of reprogramming their mobile phones.

Gateri was also charged with authoring a document impersonating Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

They have since entered not guilty pleas.

