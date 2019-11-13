Wanyama, Olunga Arrive In Alex For Kenya, Egypt Clash

Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama and Japan-based striker Michael Olunga have joined Kenya camp in Alexandria ahead of Thursday’s 2021 AFCON qualifier against Egypt.

Olunga’s availability for the tie was doubtful after the ministry provided an economy ticket, which the player rejected owing to the long flight from Japan to Cairo.

It took the intervention of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), which borrowed about Kshs1.2 million to purchase a business class ticket.

Olunga has enjoyed a great form for Kashiwa Reysol in the Japanese second division where he has netted 19 times this season.

Overall, all players initially called up for the match have reported to camp save for Boniface Muchiri and John Avire.

Muchiri is expected in Egypt on Wednesday while Avire will miss out due to personal commitments.

The team will hold its final training session today ahead of the fixture booked at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria starting at 7pm EAT.

Stars will then face Togo in their second qualifying match on Monday next week at the MISC Kasarani.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi (St. George SC, Ethiopia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Ian Otieno (Red Arrows, Zambia)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, Sweden), Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya)

Midfielders

Teddy Akumu (Zesco United, Zambia), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, China), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr, Egypt), Erick Johanna Omondi (IF Brommapojkarma, Sweden), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia), John Mark Makwatta (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

