Tob Cohen’s Widow Wairimu Wants Access To Kitisuru Home To Pick Up Personal Effects, Dogs, Alcohol

Sarah Wairimu, the widow of murdered Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen has filed a formal application seeking to be granted access to her Kitisuru house in order to pick up some of her personal belongings.

Top on the list in the application filed on Wednesday, Wairimu wants the court to allow her to pick among other things her two dogs Major and Snow, a Rottweiler breed and a Doberman breed respectively.

Wairimu, who is out on bail, also wants the court to allow her to collect personal effects including her clothes, shoes, handbags and grooming tools.

In the application filed by her lawyer Philip Murgor, Wairimu noted that she has been forced to purchase new clothes in an effort to make do and has had to depend on goodwill from friends and family when travelling to and from court and on business jointly owned with her late husband Cohen.

“The applicant has lost a significant source of income and is therefore only capable of meeting her immediate subsistence needs and is constrained to further meet the cost of the purchase of new items,” the application read in part.

She also wants the court to allow her collect foodstuff and beverages of a perishable nature, including alcoholic and soft drinks stored in the kitchen and her office.

Other items that Wairimu has listed in her application include electronics (including music system and television sets), books, personal photographs, pictures, artwork and files.

She argues that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is in illegal possession of her home and her property, which amounts to a gross violation of her rights.

She now wants the court to compel DCI boss George Kinoti to release her personal motor vehicle registration number KBW 171G.

The prosecution is, however, opposed to the car being releaed to Ms Wairimu.

Last month, state prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki told the court that the car is an exhibit as the late Cohen had access to it and the multimillion house is an active crime scene.

Yesterday, the court gave an order merging the murder cases against Wairimu and Peter Karanja, who are the main suspects in the murder of Tob Cohen.

The two had initially objected the application by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to merge the two cases.

