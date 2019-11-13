Starlets Arrive In Tanzania For Cecafa Women’s Championship After Olympics Disappointment (Photos)

Kenya women’s national, the Harambee Starlets, arrived in Dar, Tanzania on Wednesday ahead of the CECAFA Women Championships starting this weekend.

The team left the country earlier this morning and will play their opener against Ethiopia on Sunday.

Despite bidding the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers goodbye after being knocked out by Zambia on Monday, the head coach, David Ouma, appreciated the team for their efforts.

“We didn’t get the results we anticipated in the Olympics Qualifiers but nonetheless, the girls gave a good account of themselves and I must say I am proud of them,” said Coach David Ouma.

He added: “There are a lot of positives to be picked and it’s now time to apply the lessons learnt.”

Kenya has been pooled in group B alongside Uganda, Ethiopia, and Djibouti. Group A comprises of Tanzania, Burundi, Zanzibar, and South Sudan.

The top two teams from each group will proceed to the semifinals.

Fixtures

Burundi vs Zanzibar (Saturday, November 16, 2019, Chamazi, 2 pm)

Tanzania vs South Sudan (Saturday, November 16, 2019, Chamazi, 4.30 pm)

Ethiopia vs Kenya (Sunday, November 17, 2019, Chamazi, 2 pm)

Uganda vs Djibouti (Sunday, November 17, 2019, Chamazi, 4.30 pm)

South Sudan vs Zanzibar (Monday, November 18, 2019, Chamazi, 2 pm)

Burundi vs Tanzania (Monday, November 18, 2019, Chamazi, 4.30 pm)

Kenya vs Djibouti (Tuesday, November 19, 2019, Chamazi, 2 pm)

Uganda vs Ethiopia (Tuesday, November 19, 2019, Chamazi, 4.30 pm)

South Sudan vs Burundi (Wednesday, November 20, 2019, Chamazi, 2 pm)

Zanzibar vs Tanzania (Wednesday, November 20, 2019, Chamazi, 4.30 pm)

Djibouti vs Ethiopia (Thursday, November 21, 2019, Chamazi, 2 pm)

Kenya vs Uganda (Thursday, November 21, 2019, Chamazi, 4.30 pm)

Semifinals

Winner Group A vs Runners-up Group B (Saturday, November 23, 2019, Chamazi, 2 pm)

Winner Group B vs Runners-up Group A (Saturday, November 23, 2019, Chamazi, 4.30 pm)

Finals

Third place Playoff (Monday, November 25, 2019, Chamazi, 2 pm)

Final (Monday, November 25, 2019, Chamazi, 4.30 pm).

