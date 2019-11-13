Setback For Egypt As Salah Ruled Out Of Harambee Stars Match

Mohamed Salah will not feature for Egypt when they host Harambee Stars of Kenya in the 2021 AFCON qualifying match on Thursday in Alexandria, Egypt.

The Liverpool winger has been ruled out with a nagging ankle injury, KingFut.com reports.

Salah, scored for the Reds in their crucial 3-1 win against defending English Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday, but was subbed off in the second half.

“Having traveled back to his homeland to join his teammates, the 28-year-old has been declared unfit by the medical staff and therefore ruled-out of both of Egypt’s 2021 AFCON qualifying games,” KingFut reports.

Salah missed the Pharaohs last outing in a friendly which they narrowly won 1-0 as he was given time out to rest. He is yet to play under Egypt’s new coach Hossam El-Badry.

Meanwhile, Stars trained at the Borg El-Arab Stadium, Alexandria on Tuesday in preparations for the game.

The Harambee Stars trained in Alex, Egypt on Tuesday.

