Rapper Prezzo Denies Being Drugged, Gang Raped By Three Women

Rapper and former Big Brother Africa participant Jackson Ngechu Makini, better known by his stage moniker CMB Prezzo has denied being drugged and raped by three women.

The reports first appeared on a Ugandan tabloid, Xclusive UG and then again on The Citizen, a Tanzanian gossip site.

The two blogs quoted a police officer allegedly attached at Karen Police Station. The officer apparently said that the women, Prezzo’s business partners, had been apprehended and were being probed.

The three were identified as Vivian Mutheu, Patricia Nduta and a Ruth Macharia.

According to the tabloids, the Ma Fans hitmaker was injected with an overdose of viagra and cocaine and later sexually assaulted by the trio.

Their sources, they said, indicated that the rapper was receiving treatment at Karen Hospital.

But Prezzo, 39, has dismissed the claims and accused some blogs of trying to tarnish his name. He has also vowed to get to the bottom of the claims, adding that he might take action against those peddling the lies.

“I do not know where the false allegations have come from. I am well, and currently at home. From my tone in this call, you can tell on your end that everything is okay with me.

“I will ensure I dig deep into these claims so that I find out who started peddling the falsehoods. Sections of the media in East Africa have been bent on tarnishing my name since 2004. It is time I take action against them,” he is quoted by K24 Digital.

The rapper was previously in a on and off again relationship with Tanzanian socialite Amber Lulu.

They last broke up in March because, Amber could not keep up with his lifestyle.

“Unaona ukikaa sehemu yeye bado yuko yuko tu. Yani humwelewi elewi tu. Yaani yupo tu sawa sijui kwa nini? Yaani nadhani tu jina Prezzo halafu inakuwa nini?” she told Refresh TV.

