Origi Criticizes Wazito FC Coach Melis Medo For Unprofessionalism

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Arnold Origi has criticized Wazito FC coach Melis Medo for unprofessionalism for scolding his goalkeepers through the media.

“The level of unprofessionalism and disrespect shown to Kenyan Football players on a constant basis, by people who are supposed to be and have the responsibility of being role models to them when it comes to professionalism, respect and championing these issues for them in the local game, is absolutely appalling,” Origi posted on Facebook.

He was reacting to Melis’ threat to sack all his custodians and defenders after a 2-1 loss to Sofapaka in the KPL over the weekend.

The Egyptian-American was particularly unhappy that his keeper was not communicating with the defense.

“All of the (defenders), all of them must go, including the keepers, you want the naked truth, all of them including the keepers will go. You cannot be a keeper without talking. You cannot be a bus driver without the steering wheel, all of them will have to go, I’m just saying it out and that is the truth,” the former Sofapaka coach was quoted by Goal.

But Origi, who is currently playing for Finnish top league side HIFK Fotboll, offers that if the keepers are having any weaknesses than it is the work of the coach to develop and not give them a tongue lashing, which could destroy their careers.

“This display that in all honesty, has a huge potential of destroying the careers of these young Goalkeepers at Wazito Football Club before they even start, and for a lack of quality or skill that is Your responsibility to help them master Mr Coach, is an act of cowardice and a show of lack of leadership.

“90% of young Goalkeepers in Kenya lack the skill and quality in communication when in goal, not because they do not know that they are required to communicate, but because they do not know what they are supposed to communicate. I am convinced that this is the case because, the number one question I always get when I interact with them is “What should i say to my defenders during a game? So most of them, are quiet when in goal because, they just simply do not know what to say.

“So instead of going at them in this manner and in public, why not help them develop this quality or skill?,” he paused.

Despite recruiting heavily on their return to the KPL, Wazito have struggled to get results.

Melis was recently roped in after the club fired Boniface Ambani following a burst up with former technical director Stanley Okumbi.

