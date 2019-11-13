Names Of Police Officers Caught On Camera Brutalising JKUAT Student Revealed After Outcry

Identities of the three out of four police officers who were caught on camera brutalising a student from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) have been revealed.

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) on Wednesday named the three as police constables George Wathania, Kibet Chemipei and Boniface Muthama.

NPSC Chairman Eliud Kinuthia said the fourth officer is yet to be identified.

“The identification of the 4th police officer is delaying because, it’s a process, and the angle of the image on what is happening needs assurance and should be right,” said Kinuthia.

The information, however, contradicts a recent statement by Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai who revealed that all the four officers had been identified and interdicted pending investigations.

This is after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i directed the IG to take decisive action against the police officers involved within 24 hours.

“The National Police Service wishes to inform that the four officers who were caught on camera meting excessive force on a JKUAT student have been identified and consequently interdicted from service as per police procedures. Further action and other internal disciplinary processes will follow the recommendations of the Internal Affairs Unit investigation,” said Mutyambai.

In the Tuesday statement, the IG, however, didn’t reveal the names of the officers, a move that elicited an angry reaction from the members of the public.

IG is taking Kenyans for a ride. What are their names ? — Amedo Shair (@AmedoShair) November 12, 2019

It is the pattern of brutality against the youth. It is not about a few ‘rogue’ officers. It is the system that perpetuates these extrajudicial measures. Overhaul it! #jkuatlivesmatter #StopPoliceBrutality https://t.co/5SPnevNYcp — Dr. Roselyn Akombe (@DrRoselynAkombe) November 12, 2019

Share the names. I am sure that this is NOT TRUE. Share the names of the police officers, what forum found them guilty and what their defence was and proof that you actually did offer them a recourse. You must PROFESSIONALISE the SERVICE. @IG_NPS @FredMatiangi https://t.co/CbF4fxDM6T — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) November 12, 2019

Mutyambai had directed the Internal Affairs Unit (IFU) to investigate the incidents of police using excessive force on students and give a report with 24 hours.

The viral video shows the police kicking a student identified as Allan Omondi on the head and using their batons to hit other parts of his body.

The students had taken to the streets to decry insecurity at the institution based in Juja, Kiambu County.

In another video, police were captured breaking into the student hostels and firing teargas canisters to smoke them out.

Another police officer was captured firing at students running for their safety.

The boy was unarmed and had been arrested already. Why did these beasts in uniform descended on h in such a cold blooded manner? #StopPoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/EzdItdKBJE — Ndiba wa Wanjiku (@Ndiba_Wanjiku) November 12, 2019

