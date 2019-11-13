Mombasa Hospital Shut Down Following Night Inferno

Mombasa Hospital has been closed indefinitely following a gas cylinder explosion on Tuesday night.
The 8.30 pm inferno is said to have started in the kitchen before spreading to other parts of the 125 bed capacity health facility.
According to Coast region police commander Rashid Yakub, property of unknown value was destroyed but no lives were lost.
“We cannot also ascertain the extent of the damage caused but we are lucky to have no life lost. We will be able to get more details as soon as we put out the fire. There is loss of property and we cannot immediately tell the amount lost,” Mr Yakub told reporters.
Panicked patients ran out of the hospital while those in critical condition were transferred to Pandya Memorial, Aga Khan, Premiere and Coast Provincial General Hospital.
Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo also present at the scene of incident, confirmed that all patients had been accounted for and the fire was contained.
“I want thank the rescuers who came in to help get the patients from their wards. It is an excellent job done. Everybody is safe for now but we will get to assess the damage caused on the property,” Mr Kitiyo said.
