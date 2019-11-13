Man Who Abused 6 Year Old Girl In Church Toilet Jailed For 15 Years

Gabriel Muthiagani, a 21 year old carpenter has been jailed for 15 years for defiling a six year old girl in a church toilet in Nairobi’s Mathare area.

In August 19, 2014, Gabriel was charged with the crime and incarcerated after failing to raise bond and will now have to spend 11 more years as part of his 15 years sentence.

Makadara Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji made the ruling, backdating it to 2014.

At the time of his arrest, he was 16 years old while the defiled minor was aged six years old, and living in the same neighborhood.

The minor in her testimony stated that Gabriel was a stranger to her despite identifying him in the positive as her violator after being spotted returning home crying.

Eight people were lined up to testify against Gabriel in the case, among them the nurse and doctor who attended to her after the incident.

The victim, stated that she wanted her abuser to be jailed for life as she did not want to see him due to the impact of the trauma he caused her.

Additionally, she declined to attend any counseling sessions on the ground that she did not want to recount the details of the incident.

Gabriel is an orphan who studied carpentry and worked as a dancer part time in order to raise money to continue with education.

