Harambee Stars Risk Eviction From Their Hotel In Egypt For Nonpayment

The Harambee Stars team in Alexandria, Egypt, risks eviction from their hotel due to lack of accommodation money, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has sent a distress call.

“The national team Harambee Stars is on the verge of being evicted from their hotel in Egypt for lack of payment. Since Friday Ministry officials have been promising that they will settle the payment, regrettably this has not happened.

“We have since been informed by the hotel that the team will be evicted and a few members of the technical team detain until payment is done,” a statement from the federation reads.

Stars are in Alex for Thursday’s AFCON 2021 qualifying match against the host Egypt.

