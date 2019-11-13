Eric Omondi Regrets Not Helping Out Departed Churchill Raw Comedian Njenga Mswahili

Comedian Eric Omondi has mourned Churchill Raw funny man, Anthony Njenga alias Njenga Mswahili who was last week found dead in Ndonyo Market, Dagoretti.

In a candid interview with Milele FM, Eric revealed that the deceased had before his demise been going through a rough patch and occasionally sought help.

The award winning comedian recalled meeting the deceased at the former Nakumatt Junction supermarket, spoke for a while and then went on to purchase a couple of things for him.

Before their impromptu meeting, Njenga Mswahili had been preaching the good word around Nairobi, Eric recalled.

A month after their meet up, the funny man said, he received word that he (Njenga) had been arrested for shoplifting.

Unknown to him, the departed had been battling depression for three years.

“One thing I have learnt from Njenga Mswahili, there was a time he was not okay. Actually let me say for like three years. The first bit he tried to seek help. He talked to me three or four times and I helped a little,” he said.

“The last I remember, I heard that Njenga was born again and that he had started going around preaching, a few months later I met him at the former Nakumatt Junction where he went on to tell me that he was not doing well, he took a few things and I paid. But a month later I heard that he had been arrested for shoplifting,” he continued.

According to the former Churchill show comedian, a lot of people were privy to Njenga Mswahili’s struggles but they were all to busy to lend a hand.

“Njenga was crying out for help during his darkest times but everyone -including me, was simply too busy with our own lives to lend a hand, it’s like we have lost our humanity,” he admitted.

Eric also blamed himself for not paying attention to the deceased comedian when he needed him the most.

“I also blame myself for assuming he’ll be alright especially due to the natural habit of assuming men can battle themselves out of any situation,” he added.

Njenga Mswahili had been with the show from 2013 on an on and off basis, and was on Thursday found dead on rail tracks.

It is not yet clear what killed the rising star but it has been said that he was a substance abuser. Others have indicated that he could have committed suicide.

Last week, Laugh Industry owned by Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill in a statement indicated that police were looking into the issue.

