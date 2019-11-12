Sonko To Sack Industrial Area Packing Attendants Pocketing County Money

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Tuesday November, 12 unleashed his wrath on officials whom he blasted for sleeping on their job.

In a video displayed on Facebook,the Governor exposed the poor state of parking areas at the Nairobi Industrial Area, with huge trucks barricading roads and double parking in what was believed to be a means of avoiding to pay parking fees.

It was alleged that the officials assigned to collect parking fees in the region were pocketing the money as well as allowing impunity to take over the process.

Governor Sonko condemned the acts, stating that officers who were in charge of the area would be sent home and order restored.

“This is total impunity at Dakar Road Industrial Area. Trucks parking and blocking the road every day. Today parking officers pocketing this money must go home. The parking fees you have corruptly acquired will cost you,” blasted Sonko.

The Communications Director for Nairobi County Jacob Elkanah has stated that the Governor was planning a crack down on illegal parking areas in the county, with a pledge to go head on with the motorists who were involved in the illegal acts.

“Leo kama hauna plans za kulipa parking think twice. Ile crackdown iko leo si ile mmezoea cause we have to reduce traffic within CBD and Nairobi yote.”

This translates to,” If you have no plans of paying for parking think twice. I am going to crack down on all illegal activities as we have to reduce traffic in the Central Business District and Nairobi at large.”

Sonko explained that parking by the road blocked other users from getting to their destination on time and questioned where the collected parking fees were taken.

“If a client comes, they can stay blocked for about an hour before they are able to access parking,” he said.

In Sonko’s manifesto while running for the Gubernatorial seat, he promised to de-congest the city, with parking as the first priority.

On September 25, he blasted motorists at the Nation Center who were allegedly involved in illegal dealings to avoid paying for parking fees.

He stated that the motorists had devised dubious ways to avoid paying parking, pledging to crack whip on them.

“I have instructed my city council team to ensure no vehicle is double parking, overlapping or making U-turns (at undesignated places) and road users should pay parking fees, especially the notorious motorists situated at Nation Center,” said the County Boss.

