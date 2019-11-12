KCAA Now Suspends Silverstone Air from flying the Dash-8 Planes, Airline Terms Suspension Unprocedural

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has suspended Silverstone Air from flying its Dash-8 planes they use for passenger flights for a period of seven days.

KCAA has also suspended the licences for Safe Air and Adventure Aloft.

This follows a series of accidents that have caused a scare in the aviation industry, forcing the regulator to begin investigations.

Responding to the suspension, Silverstone said that it has temporarily suspended all scheduled services effective November 12, 2019.

“During this period, we will continue to work with our customers to help minimize any disruption to their travel. We are in the process of contacting all our clients to re-protect them,” said Silverstone in a statement.