Sarah Cohen Rejects Application To Merge Case With Peter Karanja’s

Sarah Cohen, widow to slain businessman and Dutch billionaire Tob Cohen has rejected the application by the defense lawyers to have her case joined with that of businessman Peter Karanja.

Karanja was accused of aiding in the murder of Tob Cohen, while Sarah, the widow is the main suspect with links of matrimonial issues and property wrangles.

The prosecution had filed the application stating that the two cases involving Sarah and Karanja detailed similar facts such as the name of the deceased, place and time of charge sheets.

However, Wairimu through her lawyer Philip Murgor rejected the application, with Karanja also refusing to have the cases enjoined.

Read:Cohen’s Widow Sarah Wairimu Wants DCI Boss Kinoti, Two Journalists Jailed For Contempt

Murgor argued that they did not have the witness statements and were also not certain if the facts were similar hence rejecting the consolidation.

The application that is under Justice Stella Mutuku is expected to be determined later Tuesday, November 12 at 2PM.

The two, who are murder suspects in the case detailing dutch billionaire and Sarah Wairimu’s husband were freed on Sh2 million cash bail each, under stringent measures to not set foot near the deceased properties nor contact the witnesses involved in the case.

Karanja who is the estranged husband to Gilgil Member of Parliament Martha Wangari was arrested on September 13, with cues linking him to the brutal murder of Tob Cohen as an accomplice to the murder.

Read Also: Suspect In Tob Cohen Murder Case Peter Karanja Freed On Ksh2 Million Cash Bail

He was a person of interest, with his wife battling him in court to have him kept away from their children until the case was determined.

Ms Wangari cited evidences provided by the media as well as the murder court case that Mr Karanja is battling narrating that the records are detrimental and might ruin their children’s’ future.

“The respondent (Karanja) as per media reports has been confirmed to be a man in relationships with many women and a man of bad social standing.Last month, Karanja was arrested on allegations of murder and it is important that his true character be exposed before he is allowed to access and interact with the minors,” said George Kimani the lawyer representing the Gilgil MP.

The cases are set to be mentioned on November 12.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu