Legendary Rigobert Song Savors Win With A Jig (Video)

Legendary former defender Rigobert Song could not hide his joy after guiding Cameroon to a 1-0 win over Mali in the ongoing U23 AFCON in Egypt.

Bayern Munich prodigy Franck Junior Evina netted the lone goal in the 79th minute as Cameroon moved a point away from reaching the knockout round.

Song, who is the head coach of the team could not hide his delight after the match – savouring the victory with a good jig before his charges in the locker room.

Rigobert Song savoured a deserved win over Mali with a good jig, the legend got moves. #U23AFCON pic.twitter.com/jKcoB51FGN — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) November 12, 2019

The 43-year-old dodged death three years ago when he slipped into a two-day coma after suffering a brain aneurysm.

A quick medical intervention which say him airlifted to France following a presidential order saved his life.

Song won two AFCON titles with the Indomitable Lions and is regarded as one of the giants of the game in Africa.

