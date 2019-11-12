CS Matiang’i, IG Mutyambai Swing Into Action After Outrage Over JKUAT Student Assault By Police

Investigations into assault meted on rioting students from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) have commenced.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, the Inspector of General of Police (IG) Hillary Mutyambai stated that he had directed the Internal Affairs Unit (IFU) to investigate the incidents of police using excessive force on students and give a report with 24 hours.

“Officers are further reminded that police action should never punitive; it should focus on maintenance of law and order, and processing offenders for court,” the statement reads in part.

This comes hours after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i stated on his social media handles that he had directed the IG to take decisive action against the police officers involved within 24 hours.

“I have observed the events at JKUAT today with profound concern. The use of force by police is clearly outlined in the National Police Standing Orders, ” said Matiang’i.

“I have spoken to the IG and we both agree that firm and decisive action shall be taken against any officer who used excessive force, within the next 24 hours.”

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) also condemned the force used by the police on unarmed students.

The oversight authority stated that it had lodged complaints with CS Matiang’i.

In the videos that have gone viral on social media, a number of police officers were captured beating an unarmed student lying on the ground helplessly.

The students had taken to the streets to decry insecurity at the institution based in Juja, Kiambu County.

In another video, police were captured breaking into the student hostels and firing teargas canisters to smoke them out.

Another police officer was captured firing at students ahead of him.

