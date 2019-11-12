Otiende Amollo, Wamatangi Take Part In Khalwale Challenge On Live TV (Video)

During the Kibra by-election, former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale was not just the butt of jokes, he was also a trending topic on social media sites.

Khalwale had been violently chased out of Kibra’s Laini Saba area by stone wielding goons but the bull fighter was not cowed. Instead, he threw stones back at his assailants.

The photo of him holding some three stones went viral, bringing forth a hashtag, Khalwale Challenge.

Taking up the challenge on live TV was Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo and Kiambu senator Kimani Wamatangi. They were appearing on NTV’s AM Live show where they, Khalwale, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot and Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu are regulars.

First up was the former ombudsman who picked up what seemed like stones, at least three to recreate the Khalwale challenge.

“The first challenge is to pick up the stone, and the second is to hide it properly,” said Otiende to his colleague’s amusement.

“There must be at least a minimum of three stones, then you must have a serious face, too bad I did not carry my cape,” he joked.

Also having a go at it was Wamatangi who picked too many “stones”, hid them in the back of his hands as did the former legislator.

“…But there is also the aspect of making sure that you carry enough, and hold them at an angle like you are waiting for a disaster,” Wamatangi teased.

Appearing on the same show, Khalwale said he was only protecting himself as he called for an end to the violent culture during elections.

“Some people are making a joke out of an issue of life and death. A man must have the capacity to defend himself, his family and his country,” he said.

Explaining his reasons for carrying stones, the ex lawmaker said there were at least 30 youths baying blood as police officers stood around and did nothing.

Speaking in Kakamega on Sunday, he blamed Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and his PS Karanja Kibicho for being lax about security arrangements.

“I call on Matiang’i, police boss and Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, they must stop playing with security of Kenyans.”

“Why is it that when these goons were causing chaos nobody took action? I was left to fight for my life as police officers watched.”

