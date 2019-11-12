How I Met Jacque Maribe – Eric Omondi

The names of renowned Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi and his baby mama Jacque Maribe recently hit showbiz headlines after finally letting the cat out of the bag about their four-year-old child.

How did they meet?

In a past interview with Radio Jambo’s Masawe Japanni, the funnyman revealed that the two met at Radio Africa, where they both worked.

At the time, Eric worked at radio Jambo while the former Citizen TV anchor was a reporter at Kiss TV.

“Tulikutana na Jacque Maribe akiwa anafanya hapa. Mimi nilikuwa nafanya Radio Jambo, yeye alikuwa anafanya Kiss TV. Alikuwa reporter Kiss TV, ” said Eric.

After numerous interactions, the duo became close friends.

The award-winning comedian noted that the two have been close ever since even after exiting the media station.

Read: Jacque Maribe, Eric Omondi Celebrate Son’s Graduation (Photo)

“Tukapatana tukakuwa marafiki sana. Tukaenda date pale Java Sarit Center. Tukawa marafiki na mimi nikatoka hata yeye akatoka akenda Citizen. Since then were tight. We’re the best of friends na sisi tunajiambia kila siku whatever happens, we’ll remain best of friends. Tunajikumbusha kila siku. She’s a true friend,” he added.

Son’s Graduation

Maribe first shared a photo with Eric attending her son’s graduation on October 17.

“Family first. Happy graduation day Zahari. We, mum and dad Eric Omondi are proud of you!” she wrote.

A few days later photos surfaced online showing the two and their son vacationing at the Maasai Mara.

Read Also: I’m Single, Jacque Maribe Says After Fans Taunted Her Of Parading Different Men

The two were rumoured to have dated in 2014 before parting ways.

In the interview, Eric also talked about his friendship State House operative Dennis Itumbi who was also rumoured to be dating Maribe sometime back.

Both Jacque and Dennis Itumbi have maintained that they are “just friends” ever since a photo of the two sharing steamy kissing at unidentified location surfaced online.

Until late last year, Jacque was engaged to Joseph “Jowie” Irungu.

The two were later implicated in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani. Jacque is out on bail while Jowie is still in police custody.

Here is the 2018 interview with Masawe Japanni.

<noscript><iframe class="youtube-player" type="text/html" width="662" height="373" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7zxc1Y8hx_o?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent" allowfullscreen="true" style="border:0;"></noscript>

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu