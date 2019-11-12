Go Mentor Thieves, Miguna Tells Mutahi Ngunyi Over “Mentorship” Offer

Self-styled National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna has hit out at political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi over a mentorship offer the latter had volunteered to give him.

In a tweet, Mutahi shared a link of an episode from the 5th Estate TV where his team had criticized Miguna over his Peeling Back the Mask Book, a political memoir, launched in 2012.

In the book, the lawyer based in Canada talks about his early childhood, his arrest and torture as a student activist at the University of Nairobi, his exile and his experience when he worked as a political advisor to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In the episode dated November 11, 2019, the panel of three discredited Miguna’s work saying it didn’t deserve the autobiography title as nearly half of it was a rant against Raila who he portrays as a selfish, confused, hypocritical and deceptive leader whose greed for power makes him unfit to run for Presidency in Kenya.

The panel, mentored by the controversial political analyst, also took issue with how Miguna exposed what they deemed as details on personal matters touching on Raila which portrayed him [Miguna] as a snitcher.

Describing Miguna as a snitcher, the presenters found it ironical that Miguna swore in Raila as the People’s President yet he had described him unfit to run the country in his book.

While Mutai didn’t clearly state on what kind of mentorship he was going to offer Miguna, it’s clear that he agreed with the 5th Estate team’s view that Miguna was not as brave as he portrayed himself in the book and in real life.

“I want to mentor Miguna Miguna and (please Miguna, do not abuse me. Please). I am serious, ” wrote Ngunyi.

In response, Miguna slammed Ngunyi saying the former don at the University of Nairobi doesn’t qualify to offer him any mentorship because of the scandals he has been linked to in the past.

“I must disappoint you, Mr. Kleptocrat. You cannot mentor men and women of integrity with stellar records in the struggle for Justice and more qualified and competent than you. You are free to mentor thieves struggling to join Waiguru and you in NYS and other heists (sic), ” said Miguna.

Ngunyi was linked in the National Youth Service Ksh791 million scam that also sucked in Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru then Devolution and Planning Cabinet Secretary.

In 2016, former National Youth Service (NYS) Director General Kiplimo Rugut said Ngunyi received Ksh90 million in a consultancy deal he landed at the ministry.

Appearing before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Rugut said the services offered by Ngunyi did not give any value for money.

Miguna was forcefully evicted from the country last year, after swearing-in Raila Odinga as the People’s President following a disputed election. Despite several court orders to bring back Miguna, the government is yet to act.

