KMTC Lecturer Found Brutally Murdered, Eyes Gouged Out

The body of a middle aged woman has been found in a car in Mwingi Town Kitui County, in a bad state sending a shocker to the residents.

The woman identified as Eunice Kiema was a lecturer at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Mwingi Town.

According to Alex Mutemi, the Mwingi Central Sub-County administrator, the body of the lecturer was discovered in a bad state with eyes gouged out, legs burnt and other body parts stabbed, and left in her car, a Toyota Raum, KCJ 451B.

She was identified to be married to a man that hailed from Kyuso in Mwingi North.

The area sub-County police commander Peter Mutuma explained that the preliminary investigations into the murder indicated that it was premeditated, although with an unclear motive.

“It appears that the suspects had even planned to set Kiema’s car alight after killing her. We found a matchbox in the vehicle. We pledge to get to the bottom of this and bring to book the killers,” said Mutuma.

Residents, close friends and family to the deceased termed her as a very loving person who was very peaceful. They expressed their misery adding that her murder was a very big loss to family and friends.

“Eunice loved peace. How I pray those behind her killing to be arrested and punished. In a similar incident, a man was killed in the same area last year. Police need to enhance their patrols in Mwingi Market as insecurity is on the rise,”said Joe Nyange, a close friend.

This incident comes a few weeks after a lecturer from the University of Nairobi from the Nursing department was arrested in connection to the death of her son.

Hannah Inyama, was arrested after the decomposing body of her son, Emmanuel Solomon, aged 13 years that was found in their house.

The body was discovered after the caretaker alerted the police over a pungent smell that emanated from the house.

The postmortem results indicated that Solomon died from severe bleeding in the stomach with severe stomach ulcers that led to hemorrhage.

Hannah underwent a mental test and was found unfit to stand trial, with Makadara Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga releasing her to her parents, to be kept under medication with a directive that she reports to the court every Friday for assessment.

