Jetways Airlines Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing In Garissa After Developing Engine Problem

A cargo plane operated by local airline Jetways was on Tuesday forced to make an emergency landing at Garissa airstrip after developing engine problem mid-air.

The plane with registration number 5Y-JWC was en route to Mogadishu, Somalia, from Nairobi.

There were no casualties reported during the incident.

Jetways Airlines is based at Wilson Airport, Nairobi. According to the information on its website, it offers services in Kenya and the greater East and Central African region.

The Tuesday incident comes hours after the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCCA) suspended Silverstone Air from flying its Dash-8 planes they use for passenger flights for a period of seven days.

The authority also suspended the licences for Safe Air and Adventure Aloft.

This follows a series of accidents that have caused a scare in the aviation industry, forcing the regulator to begin investigations.

The recent incidents have involved aircraft operated by local airlines Silverstone Air and Safarilink Aviation.

In late October, a plane operated by the local carrier crash-landed after losing one of its wheels.

The aircraft, a Dash 8 300, with registration number 5Y-NOP was headed to Nairobi from Lodwar when one of its tyres fell off during take-off forcing the pilot to crash-land at Eldoret International Airport in Uasin Gishu County.

The incident happened just hours after another Silverstone’s aircraft hit and damaged another plane at the Wilson Aiport in Nairobi.

In a separate incident in October, a plane operated by the carrier skidded off the runway and crashed shortly after take-off leaving at least nine passengers with injuries.

The aircraft that was headed to Lamu crashed shortly after takeoff due to overloading and disregard to the safety regulations at the airport.

Recently, this desk revealed that the Dash8 plane should not operate from Wilson Airport, owing to the design of the airport which is designed to serve smaller planes.

A week ago, after the accidents, Silverstone Air suspended operations on three of its routes including Nairobi-Homa Bay, Nairobi-Wajir and Nairobi-Lodwar following below-par performance in the routes.

