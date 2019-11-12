Janet Mbugua Ecstatic After WWE Superstar John Cena Followed Her On Twitter

Media personality Janet Mbugua was ecstatic after WWE superstar John Cena followed her on micro-blogging site, Twitter.

“Haibo! John Cena has followed me! (Inserts Sho Madjozi energy): Chi chi chi chi…chi, chi, chi Happy new week, folks!” she wrote, quoting South African singer Sho Madjozi.

Mbugua, a mother of two, has also reinforced the empowerment of young females with the Inua Dada campaign.

John Cena last week surprised the SA rapper on the Kelly Clarkson Show, sending her into a fit of excitement.

While appearing on the A Little Late With Lilly Singh, the 17 world champion revealed that he was asked to sue the Mzansi rapper for copyright infringement.

But according to the actor with 11.8 million followers on Twitter, he did not want to stop the 27 year old’s shine. Instead, he chose to post her picture on Instagram as a show of support.

“WWE kind of wanted me to issue a statement about it, but I didn’t want to take away her efforts and I didn’t want to make it about me. So I posted a picture of her basically saying I see you and I won’t interrupt your flow here. You have a great song and just know that I am watching you and I’m grateful,” Cena said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Aug 17, 2019 at 9:36am PDT

He also revealed that the John Cena hit will feature in his new film, Playing With Fire, as part of his character’s early-morning ritual.

Sho last week won BET Best New International Act.

