George Njao Appointed To Replace Francis Meja As NTSA Director General

NTSA Director General Francis Meja. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Board of Directors has appointed Mr George Njao as the Authority’s Director General for a period of three years.

Mr Njao is taking over from Mr Francis Meja who successfully completed his full term contract

“Mr Njao has over 15 years experience in the transport sector specifically in safety management which presents a great opportunity for the Authority. He holds a Master’s degree and a Bachelor of Science degree from Central Missouri State University, USA,” noted the board in a statement.

In the changes, Badu Katelo has been appointed the director of road safety, Christopher Wanjau as the director of registration and licencing and Mr Shalaka Shem as the deputy director of supply chain management.

