Four Policemen Filmed Clobbering JKUAT Student Interdicted

The National Police Service (NPS) has interdicted four policemen filmed clobbering a Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology (JKUAT) student.

Addressing the press today, Inspector General of Police Hilary Muytambai confirmed that the four had been sent home pending investigations.

“The National Police Service wishes to inform that the four officers who were caught on camera meting excessive force on a JKUAT student have been identified and consequently interdicted from service as per police procedures. Further action and other internal disciplinary processes will follow the recommendations of the Internal Affairs Unit investigation,” said Mutyambai.

The names were however not made public immediately.

Earlier in the day, Mutyambai stated that he had directed the Internal Affairs Unit (IFU) to investigate the incidents of police using excessive force on students and give a report with 24 hours.

“Officers are further reminded that police action should never punitive; it should focus on maintenance of law and order, and processing offenders for court,” a statement from the IG read in part.

His sentiments were supported by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i who stated on his social media handles that he had directed the IG to take decisive action against the police officers involved within 24 hours.“I have observed the events at JKUAT today with profound concern. The use of force by police is clearly outlined in the National Police Standing Orders. I have spoken to the IG and we both agree that firm and decisive action shall be taken against any officer who used excessive force, within the next 24 hours, ” said Matiang’i. The students had taken to the streets to decry insecurity at the institution based in Juja, Kiambu County.

